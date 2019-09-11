Skydive Suffolk helps Hurricane Dorian survivors in the Bahamas

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Skydive Suffolk made their way to the Bahamas to help those struggling to survive after Hurricane Dorian left many with nothing.

“We were the first ones into a lot of these areas,” said Skydive Suffolk owner Mike Manthey.

Manthey says it was devastating to see what was left of neighborhoods.

“We’ve seen houses flipped upside down, houses off their foundation, you don’t even know what color the house was that was there,” Manthey said.

He says they were called on by Blue Tide Marine to provide air support. They load the planes with donations in Fort Lauderdale.

“There’s a marina of 10,000 square foot hanger we’re operating out of and the donations have come in so much we’ve emptied that hanger twice and for the third time that hanger is full right now,” he said.

Then they fly to the Bahamas to drop off supplies. Over the past few days, they dropped off items like utility vehicles, motorcycles, food and water, generators and barrels of fuel.

“That was critical to the supply line and letting the guys get to other parts of the island,” he said.

He says this is their first time helping out in something of this magnitude and he’s glad they could provide assistance right after the storm.