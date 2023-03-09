SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Health Department says a skunk in Suffolk tested positive for rabies Wednesday after it fought a dog.
According to a press release, the incident happened in the Quaker Drive area. Officials say the dog was vaccinated against rabies and will receive a rabies booster as well as be under a 45-day confinement period as a precaution.
Acting Health Director of the Western Tidewater Health District, Dr. Nancy Welch, provided the following recommendation for Suffolk residents to take to protect their families and pets from rabies:
- If your pet has been in contact with an animal that might be rabid, contact Suffolk Animal Control at (757) 514-7855 or the Suffolk Health Department at (757) 514-4751
- Seek medical treatment promptly for any animal bite
- Do not approach wild or stray animals, especially raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, cats, and dogs
- Ensure all pets have current rabies vaccinations
- Confine your pets to your property
- Securely seal garbage containers and lids
For more information on rabies, contact the Suffolk Health Department at (757) 514-4751, Suffolk Animal Control at (757) 514-7855, or visit the Virginia Department of Health website.