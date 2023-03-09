SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Suffolk Health Department says a skunk in Suffolk tested positive for rabies Wednesday after it fought a dog.

According to a press release, the incident happened in the Quaker Drive area. Officials say the dog was vaccinated against rabies and will receive a rabies booster as well as be under a 45-day confinement period as a precaution.

Acting Health Director of the Western Tidewater Health District, Dr. Nancy Welch, provided the following recommendation for Suffolk residents to take to protect their families and pets from rabies:

If your pet has been in contact with an animal that might be rabid, contact Suffolk Animal Control at (757) 514-7855 or the Suffolk Health Department at (757) 514-4751

Seek medical treatment promptly for any animal bite

Do not approach wild or stray animals, especially raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, cats, and dogs

Ensure all pets have current rabies vaccinations

Confine your pets to your property

Securely seal garbage containers and lids

For more information on rabies, contact the Suffolk Health Department at (757) 514-4751, Suffolk Animal Control at (757) 514-7855, or visit the Virginia Department of Health website.