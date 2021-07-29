Single-vehicle accident closes parts of Whaleyville Blvd. in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Both directions of Whaleyville Boulevard are closed following a single-vehicle accident that sent one person to a local hospital.

Suffolk Police say the accident occurred around 2:35 p.m. in the 2500 block of Whaleyville Blvd. They say a driver left the roadway and struck a power pole.

The crash caused powerlines to fall on the road. According to Dominion Energy’s outage map, nearly 200 are without power following the incident.

City officials say that traffic will be detoured at Whaleyville Boulevard and Carolina Road, and Copeland Road and Carolina Road.

The road is expected to remain closed for several hours.