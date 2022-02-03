Shots fired during armed robbery at EZ Food Mart and Deli in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police are investigating after shots were fired during an armed robbery at a store Thursday night.

Police said they were investigating the armed robbery at EZ Food Mart and Deli in the 1200 block of White Marsh Road.

Dispatchers said the call reporting the robbery came in at 8:41 p.m.

Police said two males entered the store, both displaying firearms. They demanded money and discharged one round into the ceiling.

One of them then took the cash register from the clerk.

A second employee then exited a back room with a firearm and interacted with the two males.

They exchanged gunfire, but no injuries were reported.

Police describe the first suspect as a “heavy set” Black male wearing a gray sweatshirt and black shorts. The second suspect is described as a slim Black male with a black sweatshirt and blue pants.

The males left the scene in a four-door sedan.

Police did not release additional information.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.