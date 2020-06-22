Shooting incident sends man to hospital, damages several apartments in Suffolk

Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police say they are investigating a shooting incident that sent a man to the hospital and left several apartments and a vehicle damaged early Sunday morning.

Reports say the call for the incident came in just after 3 a.m. Sunday regarding a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 100 block of Nancy Drive at Nansemond Square Apartments.

The victim reportedly received medical treatment and was sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say several apartments and a vehicle were also damaged by gunfire during the incident.

No further information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

