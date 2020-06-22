Shooting incident sends man to hospital, damages several apartments in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police say they are investigating a shooting incident that sent a man to the hospital and left several apartments and a vehicle damaged early Sunday morning.
Reports say the call for the incident came in just after 3 a.m. Sunday regarding a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 100 block of Nancy Drive at Nansemond Square Apartments.
The victim reportedly received medical treatment and was sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Police say several apartments and a vehicle were also damaged by gunfire during the incident.
No further information has been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.
Latest Posts
- Military Minute: Underwater Workers
- Don’t Let Learning Take A Summer Vacation!
- FDA WARNING: These 9 hand sanitizers can be toxic; stop use immediately
- Favre says he’d consider Kaepernick a hero, compares him to Pat Tillman
- NC June 22 COVID-19 update: New cases dip with lower testing, still trending up overall