Shed destroyed after lawnmower causes fire in Suffolk

Suffolk
Posted: / Updated:

Shed fire caused by lawnmower. (Photo courtesy: Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A shed was completely destroyed after a lawnmower caught fire inside.

City of Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue posted on Facebook Saturday that the fire was quickly extinguished after crews arrived on scene.

No injuries were reported.

The fire marshal has determined it was caused by a lawnmower that was parked in the shed after mowing the lawn.

Photos show the shed was completely destroyed.

