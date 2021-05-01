Shed destroyed after lawnmower causes fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A shed was completely destroyed after a lawnmower caught fire inside.

City of Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue posted on Facebook Saturday that the fire was quickly extinguished after crews arrived on scene.

No injuries were reported.

The fire marshal has determined it was caused by a lawnmower that was parked in the shed after mowing the lawn.

Photos show the shed was completely destroyed.

