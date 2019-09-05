Sexual assault charges added to case against former Salem HS basketball coach

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Sexual assault charges have been brought against a former Salem High School basketball coach accused of breaking into a woman’s Suffolk home, choking her, and threatening to kill her in July.

48-year-old Timothy Wayne Carr was arrested on July 4 and charged with several felonies after he allegedly broke into the woman’s Holbrook Arch home and physically and sexually assaulted her.

Carr allegedly broke into the woman’s home because he thought she was cheating on him. He told police he kicked in the back door of the home, unplugged the woman’s security cameras, and took away her cellphone, according to court documents obtained by 10 On Your Side in July.

The woman told police that Carr punched, choked, and sexually assaulted her during the attack. He also allegedly told her he was going to kill her. When the woman was treated at the hospital, doctors discovered that she was suffering from a head wound, a broken pallet, and broken teeth. She had to undergo surgery, according to court documents.

Carr was initially charged with several felonies, including aggravated malicious wounding; however, a grand jury indicted him on several other felony charges on Aug. 28, including attempted capital murder during rape, aggravated sexual battery, and object sexual penetration by force, according to the Virginia Courts Case Information System.

Carr was the girls basketball coach at Salem High School for 11 seasons, between 2000 to 2014. He hasn’t been employed by the division since August of 2014.

Carr has been held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail since July. He is scheduled to appear in Suffolk Circuit Court on Sept. 12.