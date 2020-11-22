Several keys, unregistered vehicle taken following overnight robbery in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are investigating an overnight commercial burglary.

Police got the alarm call for the robbery just after 3 a.m. at the Star Motors located in the 2500 block of Pruden Boulevard.

Multiple units responded to the incident where police learned that six people gained entry into the business by breaking the glass of a side door.

Police say several keys were stolen, in addition to a newer, unregistered vehicle.

No surveillance video footage is available at this time.