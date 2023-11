SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Suffolk welcomed seven new officers on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

The Suffolk Police Department held a Badge Pinning Ceremony to welcome K. Bouge, J. Camaya, G. Cornwell, M. Freeman, M. Johnston III, J. Lambert and T. Moore. The event was held in City Council Chambers, located in Suffolk City Hall on 442 West Washington Street.

Badge Pinning Ceremony (Courtesy: Suffolk Police Department)

The ceremony was live-streamed and can be viewed here.