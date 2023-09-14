Crash involving a road tractor in the 1400 block of Buckhorn Dr. on Sept. 14, 2023. (Photo courtesy: Suffolk Fire and Rescue)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A single-vehicle crash in Suffolk Thursday sent a patient to the hospital with serious injuries.

Just before 3 p.m., Suffolk Fire and Rescue posted on social media that it was on the scene of a crash in the 1400 block of Buckhorn Dr. that involved a road tractor.

Rescue crews had to extricate the patient from the vehicle, who was then transported to a local hospital’s trauma center. Although serious, fire officials say the individual’s injuries do not appear life-threatening.

The fire department also had to cut down a tree a remove it from the road.

There is no word what caused the driver to crash.