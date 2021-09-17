Sentara Obici Hospital to postpone non-emergency surgeries starting week of September 27

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, officials with Sentara Obici Hospital in Suffolk confirmed to 10 On Your Side that they will be postponing non-emergency surgeries that require an overnight stay.

The new policy will go into effect starting the week of September 27 and will be re-evaluated every Tuesday. As COVID-19 continues to fill area hospitals, officials are looking for ways to ease the workload and ensure that all patients can receive the room and care that they need.

The announcement comes as current COVID-19 hospitalizations are still high statewide and overwhelming health systems, with hospital systems even having to transfer patients because some hospitals are at capacity.

On Sept. 17, nearly 2,220 Virginians were hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19.

Sentara Healthcare workers earlier this week pleaded with the public to help slow the spread of the virus and said workers are exhausted.

Other Sentara hospitals are close to capacity and are postponing surgeries on a case-by-case, day-by-day basis.

In March 2020, Gov. Ralph Northam directed all hospitals to stop doing elective surgeries or procedures. The goal of the directive was to help conserve supplies of personal protective equipment and medical beds during the response to the coronavirus.