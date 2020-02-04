Sentara Obici announces first emergency department expansion in 17 years

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A hospital in Suffolk will see expansions in their emergency department for the first time in 17 years.

Sentara Obici Hospital launched the expansion on Monday by hosting an employee event. The gathering featured locally-made donuts and a group hardhat photo.

The project is expected to cost $13 million and take roughly 21 months to complete. New additions to the department include 14 new treatment spaces, nine of which will be “vertical” rooms with comfortable chairs for patients with certain needs.

The modernization of the sector will increase increased privacy by using doors instead of curtains. The expansion will also include an additional “safe space” for patients with behavioral health needs.

While the project is in progress, the emergency room’s entrance will be relocated to the current outpatient surgery entrance. Patient, staff and physician parking is also being reconfigured.

