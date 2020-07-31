Senators announce more than $2.1 million in funds for the City of Suffolk’s transit service

FILE- In this May 5, 2020 file photo a New York Metropolitan Transportation authority worker worker disinfects a subway train at the Coney Island Stillwell Avenue Terminal, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. New York City appears to be on track to begin loosening restrictions in June, but residents who don’t yet feel comfortable commuting by subway may have to improvise, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday, May 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

WASHINGTON (WAVY) – Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $2,105,700 in federal funding for public transportation in the City of Suffolk.

The funding announced on Friday, for Suffolk Transit, was authorized by the Federal Transit Authority under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The acts have been supported by Sens. Warner and Kaine.

“We’re pleased to announce these federal dollars will help the Suffolk Transit system continue to provide essential services while keeping their workers and riders safe,” said the Senators.

Congress provided $25 billion for transit agencies to help prevent, prepare, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, through the CARES Act,

The City of Suffolk received its funding under the FTA’s Urbanized Area Formula Program, making federal resources available to urbanized areas.

The city says funds will support costs for Suffolk Transit in order to respond to and recover from COVID-19.

The funding will also go to governors for transit capital and operating assistance in urbanized areas and for transportation-related planning.

Latest Posts