SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A second man has been arrested in connection to a fatal robbery attempt last year in Suffolk.

According to police, 23-year-old Jonathan Jackson was taken into custody Friday in North Carolina. He has been charged with second-degree murder, use of display of a firearm in commission of a felony, discharging a firearm in or around school, shooting or throwing missiles at an occupied vehicle, felonious assault, two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, and aggravated malicious wounding.

Jonathan Jackson (Photo Courtesy: Suffolk Police Department)

23-year-old Phillip Jovan Etheridge was also arrested back on March 30, 2022, in connection to the incident. Etheridge faces multiple charges including second-degree murder, two counts of felonious assault, two counts of shooting at an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm in or around a school, attempt to commit a non-capital offense, two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, and use or display a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The fatal robbery attempt took place on March 27, 2022 10:14 p.m. in the 6300 block of Townsend Place. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a vehicle with bullet holes. Both a woman and a man were found with gunshot wounds.

The woman, identified as 40-year-old Tameisha Rogers, was pronounced dead on the scene. The man victim was transported with life-threatening injuries but did recover from his injuries.