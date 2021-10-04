Juvenile suspects wanted on felony charges believed to be barricaded in Suffolk shed

Suffolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy: Suffolk Police Department)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – SWAT Team members and officers are on the scene of a barricade situation in the area of N. 5th Street and Railroad Avenue, in the Lloyd Place neighborhood of Suffolk.

Suffolk Police were working to locate two juvenile suspects wanted on multiple felony charges, when the juveniles reportedly barricaded themselves in a shed Monday afternoon. Suffolk Police say they are presumed to be armed.

The incident unfolded around 1:45 p.m. and is ongoing.

Residents in the immediate area are advised to shelter in place. Anyone else should avoid the area at this time.

Stay with WAVY for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10