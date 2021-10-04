Juvenile suspects wanted on felony charges believed to be barricaded in Suffolk shed

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – SWAT Team members and officers are on the scene of a barricade situation in the area of N. 5th Street and Railroad Avenue, in the Lloyd Place neighborhood of Suffolk.

Suffolk Police were working to locate two juvenile suspects wanted on multiple felony charges, when the juveniles reportedly barricaded themselves in a shed Monday afternoon. Suffolk Police say they are presumed to be armed.

The incident unfolded around 1:45 p.m. and is ongoing.

Residents in the immediate area are advised to shelter in place. Anyone else should avoid the area at this time.

