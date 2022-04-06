No students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a school bus and truck crashed west of downtown Suffolk on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the crash happened around 9:55 a.m. at the intersection of Route 58 and Kenyon Road. When first responders arrived on the scene, they found the truck driver trapped inside.

She was extricated and transported via Nightingale to a local hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Route 58 school bus and truck crash (photo: Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

Route 58 was closed in both directions for about 90 minutes but has since reopened.