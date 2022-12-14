SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say two people were injured following a crash involving a school bus in Suffolk Wednesday morning.

According to police, the crash involving the school bus and passenger vehicle occurred around 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of Wilroy Road. There were no students inside the bus at the time of the crash.

The bus driver and the driver of the other vehicle were sent to a local hospital with minor injuries.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more regarding the crash.