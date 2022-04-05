SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A sailor stationed in Hampton Roads won more than $280,000 from an online Virginia Lottery game.

According to lottery officials, Rhett Barker was sitting at home after getting off work early and went online to the Virginia Lottery website to play the Monopoly progressive Jackpots game. The odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 4.68.

It didn’t take long for him to win big.

“I just sat there and laughed for about five minutes!” he later told Lottery officials.

Rhett, originally from Arkansas, serves in the U.S. Navy and currently lives in Suffolk.

Rhett has been in the Navy for four years and said he plans to invest much of his winnings.

Rhett Barker – (Courtesy – Virginia Lottery)

