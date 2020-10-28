Ruptured gas line closes several streets in Lloyd Place neighborhood in Suffolk, occupants have ‘self-evacuated’

Suffolk Fire & Rescue on the scene of a ruptured gas line in the Lloyd Place neighborhood on Oct. 28, 2020 (Photo courtesy: Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — City officials say fire and rescue crews are currently on the scene of a gas line rupture in Suffolk.

Emergency communications received the call just after 11 a.m. for the incident in the 100 block of North 4th Street in the Lloyd Place neighborhood.

Officials say that upon preliminary investigation, it was determined that a contractor working in the area had ruptured a gas service line. Virginia Natural Gas crews are also on the scene.

Occupants in the area have self-evacuated. The Suffolk Fire & Rescue Rehab Bus is also on the scene in the event it is needed.

At this time, the following streets in the area are completely closed:

North 4th Street

North 5th Street

North Capital Street

Bank Street Extended

Suffolk Police are also on scene providing traffic control in the area.

This is a breaking news story.

Latest News