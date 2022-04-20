SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Workforce Development Center is set to host onsite weekly hiring events for Royal Farms beginning April 21.

The hiring events will be held every Thursday at the Suffolk Workforce Development Center. There are 30 positions with benefits for the new Royal Farms on Holland Road/Route 58. Some of the positions include assistant managers, store associates and kitchen managers.

Individuals who are interested can text Royalfarmsjobs to 242424 to apply. The application must be processed in advance.

For more information, contact the Suffolk Workforce Development Center at workforcedevelopment@suffolkva.us or call (757) 514-7730.