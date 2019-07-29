Robbery spree suspect charged in connection to four Suffolk robberies

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who was charged following a recent string of armed robberies in two cities is now facing charges in connection to a handful of robberies in Suffolk.

Suffolk police said Monday 19-year-old Deric Simons is charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, four counts of wearing a mask, four counts of possession of burglary tools and three counts of conspiracy to commit robbery.

The new charges against Simons stem from four robberies across Suffolk:

April 15 : 7-Eleven in the 6400 block of Hampton Roads Parkway.

: 7-Eleven in the 6400 block of Hampton Roads Parkway. July 18 : Sprint store in 1000 block of University Boulevard.

: Sprint store in 1000 block of University Boulevard. July 23 : Raceway gas station in the 1200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.

: Raceway gas station in the 1200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard. July 23: 7-Eleven in the 800 block of Carolina Road.

Simons’ charges in Suffolk come after he and 18-year-old Ronald Lee Brookins Jr. were charged with several counts in connection to robberies in Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

Simons and Brookins were two of three men suspected in a robbery spree around the region. The two men were caught after a customer shot and killed the third suspect, 18-year-old Michael Moore, during a robbery at a 7-Eleven in Virginia Beach last week.

Both men are being held at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond. Brookins is due in court for a bond hearing July 30, while a bond hearing has not been set for Simons.

Officials with Navy Reserve Forces Command confirmed to 10 On Your Side Brookins had recently completed initial training at the the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training.

Brookins failed to check in with his gaining command and was placed in an ‘unauthorized absence’ status.

Officials said they are cooperating with local authorities regarding the charges against Brookins and said additional charges are pending in this ongoing investigation.