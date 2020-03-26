River Stone Chophouse is teaming up to offer complimentary meals to the community

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — River Stone Chophouse is partnering with other local restaurants to provide complimentary meals to the community during this time of need.

The restaurant will be teaming up with the Vintage Tavern and Decoys Seafood for a Community Give Back event on Friday, March 27 from noon to 5 p.m. The event will take place at the River Stone Chophouse located at 8032 Harbour View Boulevard in Suffolk.

The meals include hamburgers, hotdogs, and chicken sandwiches all served with chips. Meals are limited per vehicle and distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis until they are gone.

The event is all curbside service and the restaurant is not accepting pre-orders. Tickets or reservations are not needed.

For more information, visit www.riverstonechophouse.com.

