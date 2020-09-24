Rite-Aid opens 2 free COVID-19 testing sites in Suffolk and Hampton, flu shots now available

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Rite-Aid announced that not only are flu shots now available throughout the Commonwealth, but the company is opening two new COVID-19 testing sites in Hampton and Suffolk.

The free drive-thru sites will open Friday, Sept. 25 and they are located at:

1517 Holland Road in Suffolk

3701 Keocoughtan Road in Hampton

The testing sites will use self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists between the hours of 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

All adults 18 years of age or older, even if they do not have virus symptoms, are eligible for testing and need to pre-register online. The registration portal to schedule appointments for the new locations opened on Thursday, Sept. 24.

Flu shots are now also available at all Rite Aid pharmacies in Virginia.

“Getting a flu shot early is more important than ever this year to maintain a healthy immune system as the COVID-19 pandemic and flu season converge,” officials with the company said in a statement released.

The full press release can be read here and the full list of testing sites here.

