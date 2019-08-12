Restaurant manager among two charged in armed robbery of Suffolk McDonald’s

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they have arrested two women in connection to an armed robbery at a Suffolk-area McDonald’s, including the restaurant’s manager.

City officials said in a news release 38-year-old Latrivia Yvette Holmes, of Portsmouth, and 40-year-old Latesha Monique Holmes, of Chesapeake, were arrested on Friday.

Latrivia Holmes, the manager of the McDonald’s, is charged with robbery, two counts of embezzlement, conspiracy to commit a felony, false statement during an investigation and false police report.

Officials said the robbery happened during the early-morning hours of Friday. A preliminary investigation found a suspect armed with a knife forced their way inside and robbed the fast-food restaurant as it was opening.

Latesha Holmes is charged with two counts each of robbery and grand larceny. The two women are being held without bond at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.