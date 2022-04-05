SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Fire and Rescue Maritime Incident Response Team and the Virginia Department of Wildfire Resources are set to host an upcoming boater safety course.

The free course is scheduled for Saturday, April 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fire Station Number 9 in Chuckatuck which is located at 300 Kings Highway.

The course is required by Virginia law and is offered to anyone who will be operating any type of motorized watercraft.

To register for the class, CLICK HERE.

The class size is limited to 25 students. No walk-ins will be accepted on the day of the class. The class is open to all ages and children under 12 must be accompanied by a participating adult. The course will have several breaks throughout along with a 1-hour lunch break.

At the end of the course, a written test will be given and will be graded on-site. Those who take the class will then be issued a Virginia Boater Safety Card at the end.