Residents able to return to homes in Suffolk after gas line rupture Thursday

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A gas line break in Suffolk temporarily forced a handful of residents from their homes for part of the day Thursday.

The gas line break happened in the 6400 block of Sandgate Drive North in the Castlewood subdivision around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Contractors working in the area ruptured the gas service line. Columbia Natural Gas responded to the scene to fix the issue.

Three occupied homes were evacuated and four additional homes had residents shelter in place.

No injuries were reported.

Around 5:45 p.m., officials said that the line had been secured and residents were allowed to return to their homes.