SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire Saturday night on Lake Cohoon Road.

Neighbors called to report smoke coming from underneath the residence next door after a lighting strike, the City of Suffolk said. First responders arrived around 6:35 p.m. to find light smoke showing from the front of the single-story home.

After finding fire in the crawl space, the fire department performed an aggressive interior attack, according to a press release. The fire was placed under control around 7:29 p.m.

Fire damage was sustained to the crawl space, and there was smoke damage to the entire structure. Nobody was home at the time of the fire, and there are no reported injuries.

Two adults will be displaced due to the fire.