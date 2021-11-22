Resident suffers serious burns after house fire on Woodrow Avenue in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A male resident suffered serious burn injuries Monday in a house fire on Woodrow Avenue.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the 200 block of Woodrow Avenue around 7:15 p.m. for a report of a residential structure fire.

Units arrived to find smoke coming from the front of the building and fire in the rear.

The single occupant of the home had evacuated before firefighters arrived and was found at a neighbor’s house. He was assessed and treated on scene and then taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries.

The residence also sustained heavy fire, smoke and heat damage.

The fire was marked under control at 7:42 p.m.

The person who was injured was also displaced by the fire.

No firefighters were injured.

The Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.

Fire on Woodrow Avenue in Suffolk Nov. 22, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

