Resident displaced following house fire on Lipton Circle in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials say a resident in Suffolk was displaced following a house fire Sunday evening.

According to reports, Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the residential fire just after 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of Lipton Circle.

Fire crews reported that fire was in the home’s attic and the main floor.

The fire was marked under control around 8:40 p.m. There was moderate damage to one end of the home and smoke damage throughout the entire house.

One resident was displaced following the fire.