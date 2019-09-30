Registration open for 2019 Suffolk Holiday Parade

Suffolk

by: Maya Thames

Posted: / Updated:

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — As the holiday season is approaching, so are the festivities to celebrate them. 

Registration for the 2019 Downtown Suffolk Holiday Parade on Dec. 14 is now open. 

The theme for this year is “Home for the Holidays.”

If you have a group interested in marching, dancing and floating down Main Street, register by Friday, November 22. 

Registration fee is $50, but if you apply before October 25 you will only pay $25. 

The parade takes place on Saturday, December 14 at 7 p.m. For more information and to apply, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Also on Living Local

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories