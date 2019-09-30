Registration open for 2019 Suffolk Holiday Parade

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — As the holiday season is approaching, so are the festivities to celebrate them.

Registration for the 2019 Downtown Suffolk Holiday Parade on Dec. 14 is now open.

The theme for this year is “Home for the Holidays.”

If you have a group interested in marching, dancing and floating down Main Street, register by Friday, November 22.

Registration fee is $50, but if you apply before October 25 you will only pay $25.

The parade takes place on Saturday, December 14 at 7 p.m. For more information and to apply, click here.