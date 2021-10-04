Refuse truck engulfed in flame behind shopping center in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A refuse truck was engulfed in flames in Suffolk Monday morning.

According to Suffolk Fire officials, they got the call for the incident around 7:50 a.m. near a shopping center in the 1000 block of University Boulevard.

When they got to the scene, firefighters reported seeing the waste management truck with the cab “fully involved” near the rear of a building.

Officials say the driver of the truck was able to exit the vehicle safely and was not injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.