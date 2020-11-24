Refuse truck destroyed by fire in Suffolk Tuesday

Fire in the 200 block of Jonathans Way involving a Suffolk Public Works refuse truck. (Photo courtesy: Suffolk)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk Public Works refuse truck sustained significant damage after it caught fire Tuesday morning.

Suffolk officials said Tuesday night that the fire happened in the 200 block of Jonathans Way.

The call reporting the fire came in at 11:36 a.m.

The first units arrived on scene nine minutes later and found the truck fully involved with fire.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze, but two passenger vehicles parked in a nearby driveway and an adjacent house sustained heat damage from the fire.

The truck was taken to the Regional Landfill to offload the trash.

There were no injuries from the incident.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

The area around the refuse truck was closed for an “extended period of time” during the response, Suffolk officials said.