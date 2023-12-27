SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Southern is scheduled to temporarily close several railroad crossings for track maintenance.
According to the Suffolk Department of Public Works, the closures are scheduled to start at 8 a.m. from Jan. 3-5.
The following locations are affected:
- Liberty Street between East Washington Street and Bank Street.
- East Washington Street at Hall Avenue.
- Saratoga Street at Hall Avenue.
Dates and times are subject to change based on weather conditions.
For more information, contact Suffolk Public Works Operations at 757-514-7600.
Keep up to date with the latest news on WAVY.com.