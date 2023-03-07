SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A railroad crossing in Suffolk will be closing on March 8.

The closure will be on County Street between Mill Street and Van Buren Avenue for maintenance and repairs.

The maintenance and repairs are estimated to take three working days.

The previous railroad closure on Carolina Road between Obici Industrial Boulevard and Greenfield Crescent will be completed on Wednesday, March 8.

Depending on the weather work is expected to begin at 8 a.m. on March 8 and is estimated to be completed on March 10.

Motorists are encouraged to follow detour signs during the closure.

For more information contact Public Works Traffic Engineering at (757) 5147600 or email trafficengineering@suffolkva.us.