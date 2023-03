SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Southern will be closing a railroad crossing in Suffolk on Monday.

The closure will be on Carolina Road between Obici Industrial Boulevard and Greenfield Crescent for repairs.

The closure begins on March 6 and is estimated to take three to five working days.

Depending on the weather, the work will start at 8 a.m.

Motorists are encouraged to follow the detour signs in place during the closure.