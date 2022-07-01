SUFFOLK, Va (WAVY) – Health officials say they have received confirmation of a racoon testing positive in Suffolk.

The Suffolk Health Department says the animal was found in the backyard of a home located in the 2600 block of Nansemond Drive on June 28. The racoon then proceeded to attack an outdoor pet unprovoked.

Residents in the neighborhood have also made claims they have seen multiple raccoons and foxes in the area.

The health department is asking people to use caution when outdoors and to call the Suffolk Animal Control at (757) 514-4785 if an attack occurs.

Rabies is a fatal disease, but is highly preventable if the vaccine is given early and as recommended.