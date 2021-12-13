Public utilities crews respond to water main break at Proctor St and E Constance Rd in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Members of the Suffolk Department of Public Utilities are currently on the scene of a water main break Monday morning.

In a release around 9 a.m. Monday, Suffolk officials say the water main break occurred at the intersection of Proctor Street and East Constance Road.

It has not yet been released which residents and businesses are affected by a water outage.

Due to the work in the area, the westbound lane of East Constance Road will be closed at Proctor Street. A detour has been placed at Suburban Drive which directs traffic onto Wilroy Road.

No further information has been released.