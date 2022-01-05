Public meetings at Suffolk City Council Chamber to have limited seating due to rising COVID-19 cases

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Starting Wednesday, public meetings held in the City Council Chamber in Suffolk will have seating limitations due to rising COVID-19 cases in the area.

City officials made the announcement Wednesday highlighting the need for social distance during the meeting. These meetings include City Council meetings, planning commission meetings, and board of zoning appeals meetings along with other public meetings.

City Council members and staff that will be in attendance are also expected to adhere to all social distancing recommendations.

In addition to the limited seating arrangements, face coverings are requested for the public indoor setting.

Those interested in attending the City Council Work Session or City Council Meeting Wednesday are advised to arrive at City Hall as early as possible due to less available seating due to social distancing requirements.



The Suffolk City Council Work Session will begin at 4 p.m. with the City Council Meeting to follow at 6 p.m.

There will be social distanced overflow seating in the main lobby of Suffolk City Hall with a live feed of the meeting displayed on the monitors in the lobby.

The meeting will be aired live on the Suffolk Municipal Channel (Spectrum Channel 190) and live-streamed HERE as well as on the City’s YouTube Channel.