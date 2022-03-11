Prom gown giveaway delayed by the pandemic is on again in Suffolk with some R&B star power

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Pre-pandemic, Suffolk teacher Candace Credle and businesswoman Tamiya Davis launched a plan to assist girls who need help paying for the prom.

The gowns, hairstyle, makeup, and jewelry can get costly for the annual event. According to Amarra.com, the tab can top $1,000 for that night of glamour.

Tamiya Davis and Candace Credle

(Photo courtesy: Tamiya Davis)

“Even before the COVID [pandemic] hit, we were just looking at the cost of prom. I see what the kids spend in prom each year,” said Credle, a business teacher with Suffolk Public Schools.

Credle and Davis gathered hundreds of mostly new gowns, but the giveaway was put on hold because of the pandemic.

(Photo courtesy: Tamiya Davis)

With proms back in business, Credle and Davis invited superstar Coko Gamble, lead singer of R&B group SWV, to join the effort as the 2022 Prom Fairy Godmother. Gamble is a native of New York, but now calls Hampton Roads home.

“Coko got involved because we know she has been in the [music] industry for 30 years and she didn’t get to go to her prom,” said Davis, who also manages Gamble.

“We told her about it and it was, ‘I want to be part of this.’ So she’s the Prom Godmother,” said Credle, Davis, and Gamble in a roar of laughter.

(WAVY photo/Regina Mobley)

Gamble has a gig this weekend and can’t attend the giveaway.

“Unfortunately I will not [be able to attend] I have a show on that day in Miami. So, I won’t be there but I will send someone in my place,” she said.

That person is non-other than her son Jayye Michael, a college student who can hit the high notes just like his mother.

Jayye Michael, Coko Gamble, and Tamiya Davis

(Photo courtesy: Tamiya Davis)

“He knows my tastes, so he is going to help the girls pick gowns for me,” said Gamble, who will also randomly select a girl who will be treated to a day of beauty.

The giveaway, titled The Gowns for Crowns, will be held Saturday, March 12, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Nansemond River High School at 3301 Nansemond Parkway in Suffolk, Virginia.

Gowns will be handed out on a first-come-first-served basis. Masks and a school verification form are required. Contact: candacecredle@spsk12.net for more information.