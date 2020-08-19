Post tornado: Downtown Suffolk cleans up and prepares to rebuild

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The tornado that blew through multiple businesses on West Washington Street and Market Street in downtown Suffolk two weeks ago left a lot to clean up.

Streets are closed so crews can begin demolishing what’s beyond repair.

The twister took out the rear back wall of the second and third floor of the Knight Financial building, causing it to collapse.

On Wednesday morning, workers were chipping away at the exposed brick.

At the neighboring Brandon House furniture store, windows were boarded up. They’ve moved operations down the street, where their outlet used to be.

David Carter, owner of Brandon House furniture, says everything inside was destroyed, the windows were blown out, and the roof was peeled back.

Carter says the blessing in all of this is that his insurance paid for everything — but not everyone was so lucky.

“Many of them didn’t have enough insurance to cover it, one man had no insurance. None whatsoever, so they’re going to have to tear down his building. He’s got no coverage at all. I feel bad for the guy,” said Carter.

The structure of his building withstood the hit, but it’ll still be six to eight months before the rebuild and remodel will be done.

“All the furniture will be new. Everything you see inside and outside will be new, and that’s going to be a real blessing to us,” he said.

