SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A possible live grenade was found in a box of donated goods Thursday afternoon at a Goodwill in Suffolk.

Officials say the possibly live grenade was found around 1:10 p.m. in a box of donated items at the Goodwill in the 6500 block of Hampton Roads Parkway. That’s near College Drive.

Suffolk officials and a bomb squad from the Virginia State Police responded to the scene. The bomb squad took the grenade.

Local businesses were evacuated as a precaution, but the all-clear has since been given.

The investigation is ongoing.