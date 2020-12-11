Possible data breach at Suffolk dental office

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Konikoff Dental Associates Harbour View released a statement on its website warning patients of a possible data breach.

The statement says the dentistry became aware of the incident on October 11 and it may affect the security of personal information for some patients and employees.

The practice says it immediately launched an investigation after being notified of the “suspicious activity.” According to the message, it’s unclear what date it was posted on the website and how many people were affected.

The information that may have been breached includes name, addresses, dental diagnosis and treatment information, patient account number treating, billing information, dentist’s name, bank account number, and health insurance information.

The practice says the investigation was conducted with the help of “third-party forensic specialists” which determined that “unauthorized individuals accessed certain files on the Practice’s network between September 18, 2020, and October 13, 2020.”

A review was conducted of the “at-risk” files to identify the individuals whose sensitive information may have been impacted.

Konikoff Dental Associates Harbour View was then able to narrow down the possible impacted patients and employees.

“Although there is no specific evidence that personal information was actually viewed by the unauthorized individuals, and we have seen no evidence to date that any data has been used for malicious purposes, we are providing this notice in an abundance of caution.”

The practice released the following comment regarding the steps they are taking following the incident.

“Konikoff Dental Associates Harbour View takes the security of personal information in our care very seriously. We are providing this notification because patient and employee personal information may have been subject to unauthorized access.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to the protection of information in our care, we worked with third-party specialists to reaffirm the security of our systems and to enhance the existing measures we have in place.

“We have already taken and will continue to take steps to help reduce the likelihood of a similar situation in the future, including enhanced employee training, mandatory password changes, and systems upgrades. We also notified the United States Department of Health and Human Services and state regulators, as required.”

Anyone with additional questions can call the assistance line established for the incident from Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 877-672-4690.

