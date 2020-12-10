Possible child abduction involving a Lyft driver reported in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police are investigating the report of a possible child abduction involving a Lyft driver.
Dispatchers were notified of the incident at 11:22 a.m. on Dec. 10.
The caller stated that an 11-month-old child was abducted by a Lyft driver in the 7300 block of Harbour Towne Parkway. By 12:36 p.m., police say the child had been located and returned to his family.
This is breaking news. There is no other information at this time.
Stay with WAVY News 10 on air and online for updates.
Latest News
- Starbucks to add oat milk to all stores by Spring 2021
- Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine faces final hurdle as FDA nears approval decision
- PHOTOS: Humpback whale spotted near Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor
- Newsfeed Now: FDA panel looking at emergency authorization of vaccine, going inside a COVID-19 floor
- Ben & Jerry’s honors Colin Kaepernick with new flavor: ‘Change the Whirled’