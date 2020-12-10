Possible child abduction involving a Lyft driver reported in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police are investigating the report of a possible child abduction involving a Lyft driver.

Dispatchers were notified of the incident at 11:22 a.m. on Dec. 10.

The caller stated that an 11-month-old child was abducted by a Lyft driver in the 7300 block of Harbour Towne Parkway. By 12:36 p.m., police say the child had been located and returned to his family.

This is breaking news. There is no other information at this time.

