Portsmouth Sheriff’s visit Sentara Obici to thank staff for treating a deputy with COVID-19

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Sheriff Michael Moore paraded over a dozen vehicles with a stack of pizzas to Sentara Obici Hospital in Suffolk on Friday.

The sheriff’s team brought more than 20 personnel in vehicles with flashing police lights and sirens to show support and thank the hospital staff for their successful treatment of a sheriff’s deputy with COVID-19.

“We want to thank you for giving such good care to our employee and our friend,” said Moore. “We’re glad to see him recovering at home and we look forward to having him back.”

The deputy treated was able to attend the ceremony and was also the first “critically ill COVID-19 patient discharged from Sentara Obici Hospital,” according to hospital officials.

“This is a testament to our team. The clinical team and all our support personnel were inspired by his spirit and his drive to survive to be with his family,” said Coleen Santa Ana, hospital president.

She continued, “and we’ll never forget the look on his face when he was able to see his wife after so many weeks in the hospital. This kind of support from the community really lifts our spirits.”

