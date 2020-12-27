Portsmouth man wanted in connection with armed robbery incident on Christmas

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery incident that happened on Christmas.

Brian Trey Johnson of Portsmouth is wanted for two counts of armed robbery related to an incident that occurred on December 25 in 4100 Block of Pritchard Drive. Dispatch was notified of the incident at 11:39 p.m. that evening.

During the incident, two women were allegedly robbed at gunpoint. Police say the subjects left the scene in a vehicle.

Johnson may be in a grey Nissan Maxima with 30 day tags and damage on the left rear of the vehicle.

Suffolk Police say they arrested a juvenile on two counts of armed robbery in connection with the incident — which remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported. No additional information is available.







(Photos: Suffolk Police)