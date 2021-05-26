Portion of N Main Street in Suffolk to close for water main repair Wednesday

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A portion of of the southbound lanes of North Main Street in Suffolk will be closed Wednesday afternoon for a water main repair.

Crews will be performing a water main repair in the 500 block of North Main Street beginning at 6 p.m., Wednesday.



Officials say that if a water disruption is needed to repair the water main, it is then anticipated that the disruption would occur between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m., Thursday, May 27, in order to minimally impact affected businesses in the area.

During the work period, the southbound lanes of North Main Street approaching the intersection of North Main Street and West/East Constance Road will be closed to thru traffic. Southbound North Main Street traffic will be detoured around the work zone from West Constance Road to Prentis Street to North Main Street.



Alternatively, southbound North Main Street traffic will also be detoured around the work zone to East Constance Road to East Pinner Road to Finney Avenue to North Main Street.

Officials say the sidewalk in front of the Rite Aid in the 500 block of North Main Street will be closed to pedestrians.