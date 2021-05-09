Police working to learn who robbed a Suffolk Zaxby’s on Sunday

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Investigators are working to learn who’s responsible for robbing a Zaxby’s on Sunday morning.

According to police, they received a call for help around 12:23 a.m. from the Zaxby’s on College Drive in Suffolk.

When they got to the restaurant, officers say they learned that a person had come into the Zaxby’s through a back door, showed a handgun, and demanded money.

After being given money, witnesses tell officer’s the suspect left on foot.

Police say no one was hurt.

The suspect is described by investigators as a light-skinned Black male in his early twenties. They believe he’s about 6’1”, with a thin build, and has short twists in his hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Stay with WAVY.com for more local news updates.