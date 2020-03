SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are looking to the public for help finding a woman they say is wanted for passing counterfeit money and obtaining money by false pretense.

According to a spokesperson, a surveillance image of the woman was taken on March 20 at a 7-Eleven in the 2300 block of Holland Road.

Anyone who can help police identify or locate the woman should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

