Police working barricade situation on Humphreys Drive in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Suffolk are currently on the scene of a barricade situation, near the Hampton Roads Parkway.
Police say they first received word of the situation around 12:45 p.m. when a caller reported that a person had a gun during a domestic-related disturbance. When police arrived on the scene, they determined the situation was in the area of 2200 block of Humphreys Drive.
The Crisis Negotiations Team, SWAT Team and multiple officers are currently on the scene.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area. Those who live in the immediate area are encouraged to seek shelter.
The investigation is ongoing.
