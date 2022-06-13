SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after a woman was carjacked in Suffolk Monday afternoon.

According to Suffolk police, officers responded to the 5600 block of Shoulders Hill Road around 4:30 p.m. regarding the carjacking.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that a woman was approached by an unknown man while she was seared inside her vehicle and demanded she gives him her vehicle. The victim feared for her safety and complied.

The suspect then fled the scene with the vehicle in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a white male, short with a thin build, dark-colored hair and dark-colored pants. The victim’s vehicle is described as a four-door, red 2015 Hyundai Tuscon, with Virginia registration KER-5712.